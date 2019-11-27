This is when Santa and the Grantham Lions will be in your neck of the woods

Santa is getting ready to hit the streets of Grantham aboard his sleigh.

Helped by volunteers from the Grantham Lions Club, jolly Santa will travel around the streets and ask for donations to good causes.

His tour starts in Reedings Road in Barrowby on Friday, December 6, followed by Asda car park the following day.

Grantham Lions are getting ready for their Christmas tour of the town with Santa. (22712738)

The tour then goes on to: Barrowby Gate, from Gloucester Road, on December 9; Winchester Road area, from Chichester Close, on December 10; the Sunningdale estate, from Sunningdale and Berkshire Drive, on December 11-12 respectively; Manthorpe estate, from Sandcliffe Road, on December 13; Asda again on December 14; Alma Park, from Ruston Road, on December 16; Dysart Road and Wroxall Drive area, starting in Coles Way, on December 17; Poplar Farm, from restaurant Miller & Carter, on December 18; Gonerby Hill Foot, starting in Hazelwood Drive and Stephenson Avenue, on December 19-20 respectively; and Asda on December 21.

Santa and his helpers will be setting off at 6.15pm each day, except when they are at Asda - they will arrive at the supermarket at 4pm.

Donations will go towards the Lions' good causes.