A Mexican food chain has revealed the opening date of its new restaurant in the town centre.

Taco Bell, a Mexican-inspired food brand, will open a new restaurant in the former Pizza Hut in London Road, Grantham.

This will be the brand's 117th UK restaurant opening.

A drawing of what the Grantham Taco Bell could look like, courtesy of the plans submitted to SKDC. (55886892)

Earlier this month, it was reported that the restaurant was hiring staff in Grantham.

Originally, plans for the new Mexican restaurant chain included a drive-thru, but this was refused in September 2021, before a revised plan was approved conditionally in December, without the drive-thru element.

Another application to add a drive-thru to the site was refused earlier this year by South Kesteven District Council over concerns that the drive thru element would cause an "unacceptable impact on the highways network".

Taco Bell opens in Grantham soon. Picture: Taco Bell UK (59478140)

Taco Bell confirmed that the opening would take place on Wednesday December 7.

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platform or use the digital kiosks in-store to dine-in or takeaway.

Grantham residents have the chance to claim a free taco offer when customers download the Taco Bell UK app.

100 free tacos will also be given out on opening day to the first 100 customers.

Renowned for its Mexican-inspired classics; Taco Bell has served tacos, burritos, nachos, and its famous quesadillas to the UK since November 2010. The Grantham restaurant will be the first in the area.

The site has a dining area for up to 60 guests.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Grantham” said Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK.

“The area has been crying out for Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver. We look forward to feeding residents from our opening day on Wednesday December 7 onwards whether it be via home delivery, click and collect, dine in or takeaway”.

Taco Bell Grantham will be open from 10.30am until 11pm, seven days a week.