There will be further overnight closures this month on the A1 as construction of the Grantham Southern Relief Road progresses.

Road closures will continue in August with construction of the third and final phase of the Grantham Southern Relief Road well under way.

In June work continued on phase two of the project, including outworks to the new underpass, earthworks near the old underpass and drainage and ducting across the entire site.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road. (49221734)

The planned closures for August, weather permitting, were confirmed by Lincolnshire County Council.

All of the planned night-time closures will be on week nights between 8pm and 6am.

First, the Northbound stretch of the A1 between Little Ponton and Harlaxton will be closed overnight from Sunday August 8 to Friday August 13.

That same stretch of the A1 will also be closed overnight from Monday August 16 to Friday August 20.

Following that, there are plans for an overnight closure of the Southbound A1 between Little Ponton and Harlaxton from Monday August 23 to Friday August 27, and Tuesday August 31, also 8pm to 6am.