Multiple closures of the A1 near Grantham have been scheduled this month.

The closures will all take place overnight on weeknights, with diversions in operation.

Highways England will be working 8pm-6am Monday to Friday while the roads are closed.

Speed restriction in force on A1 at Grantham. (42717269)

The first scheduled closure concerns the A1 southbound from Newark to Grantham.

This will take place from today (February 1) until Tuesday February 9, with a diversion via the A46 and A52.

The following scheduled works will see A1 northbound between Grantham and Newark closed from Wednesday February 10 until Friday February 19, with diversions also via the A52 and A46.

Then the A1 southbound from Grantham to Stamford will be closed from Monday February 22 to Thursday March 4. The diversion will be via the A607 and A606.