A supermarket has confirmed the opening date of its new store in the town.

Aldi is set to open a brand new store in Grantham on Thursday March 24 at 8am.

The new store on Trent Road will replace the existing store on South Parade and will be run by store manager Simon Cook, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.

What the new Grantham Aldi could look like. (38361192)

As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products - in fact, it was recently named as the cheapest supermarket for 2021 by consumer champion, Which?.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 with monthly vouchers, Simon Cook and his team will be joined by Team GB bronze medallist Sam Oldham to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Aldi store manager Simon Cook said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Grantham.

A picture of the new Aldi supermarket under construction taken back in November 2021. Credit: Paul Clark (52889837)

"It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sam Oldham join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Gymnastics star Sam Oldham added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Grantham to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be located on Trent Road, Grantham, NG31 7UN and will be open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.