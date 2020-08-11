This is when the new Home Bargains store in Grantham will open
Published: 17:17, 11 August 2020
| Updated: 17:24, 11 August 2020
Home Bargains have announced when their new Grantham store will open its doors.
The retailer are opening a new site at Dysart Retail Park, which will act as a relocation from the current store on Augustin Retail Park.
They originally planned to move into the former Homebase in autumn 2019, but the move was delayed until May 2020.
However, the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown caused a further delay to the opening date.
The store is now set to open on Saturday August 15, with a sign outside the store also stating that they are "now recruiting."
