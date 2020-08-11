Home Bargains have announced when their new Grantham store will open its doors.

The retailer are opening a new site at Dysart Retail Park, which will act as a relocation from the current store on Augustin Retail Park.

They originally planned to move into the former Homebase in autumn 2019, but the move was delayed until May 2020.

Home Bargains, image via Google Streetview (40282861)

However, the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown caused a further delay to the opening date.

The store is now set to open on Saturday August 15, with a sign outside the store also stating that they are "now recruiting."

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more BusinessGrantham