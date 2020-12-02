A discount retailer is opening a new shop in Grantham this weekend.

Poundland will open its new store in time for Christmas on Saturday (December 5).

The new 6,662 square feet store is based at the Augustin Retail Park, formerly used as a Home Bargains, and will employ 12 colleagues plus five temporary recruits for the Christmas period.

A second Poundland store will open in Grantham on December 5. (43077722)

Poundland said their investment is "a sign of confidence in the future of Grantham and its readiness to play a big part in the community in the months and years ahead."

The new store will complement the existing Poundland shop in the Isaac Newton Centre.

Poundland will offer customers in Grantham a wide range of items, including daily essentials, groceries, household products and health and beauty, plus Christmas items such as decorations, lights, cards and treats.

Part of the new store will be devoted to PEP&CO’s fashion and home range that was launched in summer, as well as Poundland's chilled and frozen food range of more than 400 items.

Poundland retail director Austin Cooke said: “We’ve been part of the retail community in Grantham for many years and we’re delighted to be opening the new store which means we can welcome even more customers through our doors and offer them even more choice.

“We want to help people get in the mood for the festive season and like everyone else we’relooking forward to Christmas bringing some well-deserved cheer after such a challenging year.”

Like all Poundland stores, Poundland Augustin Retail Park will operate with barrier screens at checkouts and thorough cleaning regimes applied across the day.

Customers are asked to observe official guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks.