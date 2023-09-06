A popular paddling pool in Grantham will stay open for longer than planned as dry, sunny weather is set to continue.

The splash pool in Wyndham Park was due to close on Saturday, but an announcement on the park’s social media pages on Monday prompted calls for the closure to be pushed back.

The hot weather forecast over the weekend and the days following led people to ask South Kesteven District Council to keep the splash pool open.

The splash pool in Wyndham Park, Grantham.

On Tuesday afternoon, park bosses revealed their change of heart. A statement read: “Due to the current warm and dry weather we are experiencing and by popular demand, the splash pool at Wyndham Park will remain open and operational until Sunday, 24th September.

“This will be the last operational day of the splash pool for the year.”

After that date, the pool will be drained, water features turned off and barriers placed around the edge.

The news of the extension was met with praise, with Facebook users posting their thanks for the “common sense” U-turn and the efforts of park staff.

Weather experts have forecast sunshine and temperatures of up to 29C in Grantham over the weekend, before cooling to 24C on Monday and 20C on Tuesday.