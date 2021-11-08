An update has been provided on plans for a one-way system and new cycle lanes.

Lincolnshire County Council announced plans for an overhaul of roads in Grantham town centre, which includes making High Street one way and introducing a 'sustainable travel corridor’ for buses and cyclists.

Known as the Grantham Active Travel Scheme, the council unveiled detailed plans in June for how the initiative would work.

High Street will become one-way except to buses and cycles. (47620562)

A spokesperson for the county council confirmed that feasibility was underway, with work set to begin by the end of March next year, in line with the Department for Transport's instructions for funding.

The Department for Transport (DfT) allocated £799,900 to Lincolnshire in a scheme aiming to boost active travel and reduce traffic congestion in the county's towns.

The scheme will initially be in place for up to 18 months and will be reviewed.