Residents of South Kesteven can expect some changes to their bin collection day for the Spring Bank Holiday next week.

There will be no collections on Monday (May 31). All bin rounds that week will be a day later than usual.

The Silver wheelie bins and bags need to be available at the edge of the property by 7.30am a day after the normal collection day.

South Kesteven District Council. (45097776)

Councillor Dr Moseley said: “Householders can help SKDC's waste crews by putting their bins out on time and ensuring the right thing is in the right bin.

“Please put safety first by double-bagging any PPE – including face-coverings – and save it for Black Bin week.

“Our Black Bin waste goes for disposal at the energy from waste site so please make sure you put as much recyclable material as possible in the Silver Bin for recycling: we’ll also accept extra waste in clear bags for the recycling round, although the best thing is to reduce the amount of waste you create in the first place.

“If you are throwing something away, think if it can be recycled. Re-using it for something else would be even better.”

Residents can check what they can recycle by visiting http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/recyclinglist

Steps to minimise waste include:

Upcycling/reusing old household items or offering for sale or give-away on social media

Reducing food waste – don’t buy or cook more than you need, store or freeze left-overs

Using a home composting bin to dispose of as much vegetable and garden waste as possible

If it is going in the bin, crush it down as small as possible

Those who fill up their bins or bags can book a slot online to take excess waste to Household Waste and Recycling Centres in Grantham, or Bourne at http://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk

SKDC collection crews continue to take every precaution when it comes to personal and public safety by wearing protective gloves and clothing.

In addition, residents are still being asked to wash their hands and wipe down the handles before moving their bins.

People can check their collection dates by visiting http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/bincollectionday