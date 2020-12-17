This is where you can see the Grantham Lions Santa sleigh

The Grantham Lions Santa tour continues to spread festive joy while raising money for good causes.

Santa and his elves are due to visit the Barrowby area between 6pm and 8.30pm tonight (Thursday).

They will also visit Heathfield Road/Trent Road and Goodliffe Road if time allows them to in order to comply with noise restrictions.

Grantham Lions will be touring Barrowby tonight. (43610072)

Tomorrow night, the Lions will complete their Christmas tour in the Penine Way area.

This week, the sleigh visited the areas around Alma Park, Gloucester Road and Hazlewood Drive on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

On Facebook, Grantham Lions said: "Thank you to everyone we have seen so far for all your continued support and generous donations."

There will be no door knocking this year due to Covid restrictions. The Lions are instead asking anyone wishing to donate to attract the attention of one of Santa's Helpers or by texting SantaSanta to 70450 to donate £1, or SantaSanta followed by the amount you wish to donate (i.e. SantaSanta 5 for £5).

The tour must also keep moving, so there will be no opportunities for photos with Santa.

To find out more, visit the Grantham Lions Facebook page.