A1 closure at Grantham: photos of work on the southern relief road

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 21:18, 08 July 2020
 | Updated: 21:18, 08 July 2020

These photos, taken by Roger Mortiss, show what is happening while the A1 northbound is shut overnight at Grantham this week.

His pictures capture work to instal 16 bridge beams, each weighing 14 tonnes, as part of the new Grantham southern relief road.

The overnight closures took place on Monday night, last night and will continue tonight (Wednesday).

