Grantham leisure centre car park unavailable for the week due to Covid-19 test centre
Published: 15:38, 28 July 2020
| Updated: 15:43, 28 July 2020
The Meres Leisure Centre main car park is unavailable for use by visitors this week.
This is due to the centre car park again being used as a Covid-19 test centre.
From today [Tuesday] until Friday, the main car park will be unavailable for those using the Meres Leisure Centre.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)