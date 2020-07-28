Home   News   Article

Grantham leisure centre car park unavailable for the week due to Covid-19 test centre

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:38, 28 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:43, 28 July 2020

The Meres Leisure Centre main car park is unavailable for use by visitors this week.

This is due to the centre car park again being used as a Covid-19 test centre.

From today [Tuesday] until Friday, the main car park will be unavailable for those using the Meres Leisure Centre.

