This is why your Grantham Journal matters

This week (October 5-11) is the News Media Association’s Journalism Matters Week, which supports and highlights the vital role local media plays in our society. Editor Marie Bond reports.

The role of trusted local media has never been more important than it is today, as we continue to battle against a global pandemic which has altered every element of our lives.

Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, the Grantham Journal has not only kept readers properly informed, but shared uplifting stories of unsung heroes , supported community projects and given a voice to all .

We’ve brought to you theschools, businesses and groups making vital PPE and equipment for key workers; featured some of the countless rainbows adorning windows to put smiles on faces; highlighted the plight of Grantham Foodbank as people raced to fill their own cupboards; told you about the incredible volunteers who selflessly put themselves on the line to help others; highlighted the amazing work of our frontline healthcare workers; and so much more.

And all despite the challenges faced by each Journal reporter as they adapted to working from home. We were proud to do it; it is a privilege.

It’s a role we take very seriously, and our journalists are better equipped than anyone else to do the job.

And we know that our journalism is making a difference, as audiences for trusted news and information have soared during the crisis.

The Journal has supported its community since 1854, and strives to provide accurate, trusted news and information from across the Grantham area.

We seek to celebrate the achievements of local businesses through our Grantham Journal Business Awards .

We give our readers a voice through our opinion pages.

We hold local authorities to account and ask hard-hitting questions on your behalf.

We fight to retain services at Grantham Hospital and give unwavering support to campaigners .

And we have been delighted to share your special achievements and memories, from weddings, anniversaries and birthdays to first days at school and exams results – no matter what, we’ve been here to celebrate with you.

Even before the pandemic, times were tough for our industry and now, with the economic downturn biting, our advertising revenues have been hit.

We employ professional journalists who do their utmost to ensure all of our content is fair, accurate and balanced.

At a time when the stories they write has never been more valued, we need your support. This is how you can back us – and ensure you continue to get access to trusted news.