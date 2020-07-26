Home   News   Article

Harrowby United announce new signings

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:18, 26 July 2020

Harrowby United have announced multiple new signings this week, as well as a strong core of players retained from last season.

This week, the Arrows unveiled a number of their first team squad members for the 2020/21 season, as they set their sights on the upcoming campaign.

Harrowby began by announcing their retention of defenders Ryley Thompson and Leigh Warman for another year at the club.

