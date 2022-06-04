Column by MP for Grantham and Stamford, Gareth Davies

This week, we come together to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The celebrations are a mark of appreciation for our longest-reigning monarch, and honour over 70 years of steadfast service.

There could be no better representative of our country.

(54226814)

During Her Majesty’s long reign, the Queen has travelled more than a million miles, visiting over 100 countries.

I am pleased to say that a visit to Grantham Railway Station, en route to Belvoir Castle in 1997, was included among those many miles.

Her Majesty has also made a mark on our area through the fantastic Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to “plant a tree for the Jubilee”, and I had the privilege of participating in planting five native rowan trees in Dysart Park.

I understand that a rare wild service tree was also planted in Queen Elizabeth Park, complementing the Diamond Grove of 60 silver birch trees and English oak planted to commemorate Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee.

While these trees have a clear environmental benefit, they also stand as a great metaphor for Her Majesty’s life, longevity, and legacy.

That constancy stands in contrast to our turbulent times. I have reflected recently that we are facing challenges in foreign policy not seen since the 1940s, and challenges in economic policy not seen since the 1970s.

It is remarkable to think that Her Majesty the Queen witnessed both the last war in mainland Europe and the last significant spell of global inflation.

We should take encouragement from her endurance, and indeed the whole country’s recent endurance of a global pandemic, that we will also overcome present challenges.

To that end, I was pleased to hear the Chancellor’s announcement in the House of Commons last week of further support for UK households.

The statement included £650 for households on means-tested benefits, £300 for pensioners in receipt of the Winter Fuel Payment, and £150 for those receiving disability benefits.

The repayable £200 smoothing rebate was replaced with a £400 grant available to all. Added together, the package means that the most vulnerable - those with disabilities and unable to work - will receive total support of £1,200 to cover the full cost of expected energy bill increases.

In my capacity as a member of the Treasury Select Committee, I continue to monitor economic developments closely, assisting the Committee’s work in providing scrutiny and advice by interviewing expert witnesses across academia, industry, and government.

In that duty, and all my other duties as MP, I take inspiration from Her Majesty’s ultimate example. God save the Queen.