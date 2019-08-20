Great Gonerby snapped from the air in the 1970s – but where is the A1?
Reader Myles Holloway came across a couple of the Journal’s old ‘Grantham in the News’ books in Newark Antiques Centre recently.
Secreted in the leaves of the books were some old newspaper cuttings of Grantham photographs from the 1970s which Myles dropped in to the Journal office.
One of the pictures hidden in the books was this aerial photo of Great Gonerby, snapped in 1973.
