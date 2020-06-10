Siblings took matters into their own hands when they heard the cemetery near where they live was strewn with litter.

Kyan Tree, 12, and Alyssa Ruby, 7, of Vale Road, grabbed litter-pickers and black bags and headed to the cemetery in Belton Lane, Great Gonerby. And they didn't stop there.

Dad Tony said: "On the way home they decided they’d like to do the Gonerby road between Pennine Way and Cliffe Road, on both sides. They had 10kg of rubbish by the end, including socks, trouser belts and CDs.