Thousands of families across Lincolnshire are set to benefit from a £301 cost of living payment in a matter of weeks.

It is the first of three instalments being made to people claiming tax credits and other Department for Work and Pension (DWP) benefits.

In total, those eligible will receive £900 through 2023-24, with the next payments being made in the autumn and spring of next year.

Cash (28158482)

Most bank accounts will receive the payment automatically through their bank accounts between May 2 and May 9.

However, those on DWP benefits will be able to access the funds slightly earlier between April 25 and May 17.

It is hoped these payments can help those struggling amid the ongoing financial crisis as utility bills continue to rise even further.

Households will be eligible if they receive Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance and other forms of benefits from HMRC.

In addition, a £300 Pension Payment will be made next winter.

Here’s how the means-tested payments are being spread out across the county (Families eligible for the means-tested payment / Individuals eligible for the disability payment):

Grantham & Stamford – 10,700 / 10,100

Boston & Skegness – 16,700 / 13,800

Gainsborough – 10,400 / 10,900

Lincoln – 15,000 / 11,600

Louth & Horncastle – 12,200 / 14,600

Sleaford & North Hykeham – 9,600 / 11,600

South Holland & the Deepings – 11,000 / 10,500

Mel Stride, work and pensions secretary said: “These direct payments will help people right across the UK over this year and the start of the next, as we continue to provide consistent, targeted and substantial support for the most vulnerable.

“Our wider support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee, will ensure every household is being helped through this challenging period of high inflation, caused by Putin’s illegal war and the aftershocks of the pandemic.”

The initial as a whole is said to be worth more than £76 million and will help support over 85,000 families in Lincolnshire.

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “High inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal war, is hurting economies across the world and making people poorer.

“These payments are the next part of the significant support we are providing through this challenging time, with millions of vulnerable households receiving £900 directly into their bank accounts this financial year alongside additional help for pensioners and those with disabilities.

“This latest payment will provide some temporary relief, but the best thing we can do to help families and businesses is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year.”