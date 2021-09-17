Thousands of £100 speeding fines and penalty points could be cancelled after an error with a reduced speed limit put in place to protect road workers on the A1 at Grantham.

When work began on phase two of Grantham’s southern relief road in September 2019, a 50mph speed limit was imposed to protect the workforce.

As a result of a request from the contractors, on behalf of Highways England, about the safety of the workforce on the build, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership also installed temporary speed cameras for the duration of the work.

Roadworks on the A1 (51336618)

But National Highways have now revealed a discrepancy relating to the temporary traffic order which has meant that some enforcement was invalid regarding the temporary speed restriction.

As a result, a total of 19,089 offences between February 16 and July 10 this year are in the process of being cancelled.

Chief superintendent Paul Timmins, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “National Highways are the lead agency on this matter and are working through the details relating to the exact circumstances.

“We are working with National Highways and other partners to identify and directly contact motorists who might have been affected and will take action accordingly.

“This includes the possibility of refunding fines and/or cancelling penalty points that were awarded during the material time of 16th February and 10th July this year.

“The situation has been rectified and the temporary speed limit is enforceable and so I would urge all drivers to be aware and drive within the speed limit for your safety and that of other road users and the construction workers."