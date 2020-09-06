Home   News   Article

Thousands of Grantham children return to classrooms after lockdown

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:33, 06 September 2020

Thousands of children in Grantham returned to school this week after the unprecedented shutdown during Covid-19.

For many pupils it will be the first time they’ve set foot in a classroom since lockdown began in March.

Ahead of reopening to all pupils this week, each school has been subject to increased hygiene measures as well as the implementation of one-way systems, class bubbles, and staggered starts and ends to the school day, as staff, pupils and parents adapt to a new way of working.

