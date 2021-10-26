Members of the community have donated more than 5,000 meals to Grantham Foodbank for local families during Harvest.

The foodbank initially set a target of 4.3 tonnes which was met within just a few short weeks.

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury has been spearheading the campaign and has been overwhelmed with people’s generosity.

Grantham Foodbank (52646569)

He said: “We are in the midst of saying a massive thank you to Grantham and surrounding villages for their extreme generosity. This will help just to restore dignity and put smiles on local family’s faces. This will work alongside our program that provides emergency food when people find themselves at their point of crisis.” Grantham Foodbank are now aiming to donate presents for up to 80 families over the Christmas period with this year’s reverse calendar.

Brian added: “ If there are any businesses that would like to join us on this a speedy response would be appreciated.

“All of this great work could not happen without our brilliant support from our town and its surrounding villages. It is so important that they know how thankful we all are.”

For more information on how to get involved in the reverse calender and for other news on the foodbank, visit www.grantham.foodbank.org.uk

You can also find them on Facebook.