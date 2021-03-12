Community groups and organisations in South Kesteven have benefited from thousands of pounds of additional funding during the past year, thanks to grants from their local SKDC councillors.

Each elected member has had a Ward Member Grant - increased to £1,000 each during the current financial year - to help counter the effects of Coronavirus on local communities.

The scheme was launched in 2018 to help get much-needed local funding directly to the groups that need it with the minimum of fuss and "red tape".

Ward member grants have helped many local good causes. (45097776)

Council Leader and Conservative Group Leader Cllr Kelham Cooke said: "Our elected members have a unique knowledge of groups operating in their local area to support their community.

"This scheme aims to encourage community-led initiatives, supported by local councillors, who will play an active part in helping their communities deliver some real, important and often pressing ambitions."

Cllr Paul Wood, Leader of the Independent Group, said: "I am very pleased that SKDC is continuing with the Ward Member Grant scheme because this allows each member the opportunity the support local organisations in their ward which can make a vital difference. I campaigned for SKDC to introduce this scheme because it is a vital link with the community."

Labour Group Leader Cllr Charmaine Morgan said: "Ward Member Grants provide an important opportunity for councillors to engage with community groups, providing much needed support. The Ward Member Grant is easy to apply for and is especially helpful for smaller groups. It is important SKDC continues this grant scheme, as more and more people turn to local organisations for help."

Councillors can split their allocation so that a range of causes can be supported by a single member. The councillors can also pool their allocated budgets to jointly fund a specific project.

During 2020-21, money has been awarded to a wide variety of organisations including registered charities, community groups, voluntary groups, social enterprises, youth groups and faith or belief groups.

The good causes must be within South Kesteven and deliver projects that benefit to the people, the environment and the local community.

For more information and details of how to contact your ward councillor, please visit http://moderngov.southkesteven.gov.uk