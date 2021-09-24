Thousands of pounds worth of bikes have been stolen in two overnight burglaries in Grantham.

Five bikes with a total value of more than £6,000 were stolen overnight on Tuesday (September 21) and Wednesday, from a property in the Harrowby Lane/Belton Lane area.

The high value bikes were secured inside a locked garden shed.

Five bikes were stolen from a property in Grantham on Tuesday night. (51514107)

A further six bicycles with a total value of more than £11,000 were also stolen from a village location in proximity of Ropsley on Wednesday night.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any information that could help with the investigation.

A police spokesperson said: "The first incident is reference 189 of 22 September and relates to the theft of five bikes in Grantham. The second incident is reference 43 of 23 September and relates to the theft of six bikes in the Ropsley area.

Five bikes were stolen from a property in Grantham on Tuesday night. (51514085)

"These are high value bikes, the loss of which will no doubt be upsetting, inconvenient and frustrating for the owners.

"Due to the number of bikes involved, it’s likely a van was used to take the bikes away from the scene. In both cases, the bikes were stolen overnight.

"Please report any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area and if you see or hear of any bikes for sale which you have suspicions about, let us know via the 101 line."

A Grantham teenager is also appealing for the return of his bike which was stolen from his garage on Friday (September 17).

Lots of further advice here: https://www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/bicycle-security/