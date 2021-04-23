Thousands of items of personal protection equipment are being stored at councils across Lincolnshire as officers ramp up preparations ahead of the local elections.

It will be a very different situation when residents vote on May 6. The county’s polling stations will have hand sanitiser on arrival, voters will be asked to wear face coverings and social distance while staff and volunteers will be situated behind plastic screens for protection.

People will be asked to bring their own pens where possible, though some will be available, and a one-in, one-out system will be used.

Protective screens and PPE will be used at polling stations in the forthcoming county elections. Photo: Daniel Jaines (46501145)

Council bosses, however, have said there will not be any detrimental impact over the changes.

Graham Watts, elections manager at City of Lincoln Council, said the changes were no different to the kinds of things you’d find in a supermarket currently.

“I’m very confident that it’ll be an efficient visit to the polling station and we can get people through as we would normally relatively quickly,” he said.

The significant investment required for the preparations will be funded, once tallied, by central government grant funding.

The timing for this year’s local elections will include:

Thursday, May 6 – Voting takes place from 7am to 10pm

Thursday night – Votes are verified ahead of the count and transferred to the Assembly Rooms

Friday morning – County council votes will be counted and announced

Friday afternoon – City council votes will be counted and announced

Saturday – Votes for the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner will be counted

Mr Watts reassured residents that votes will be locked in a safe environment until they recounted and will be monitored 24-7 in a bid to ensure they cannot be tampered with.

It’s not just the safety precautions around polling stations either, some locations have changed in order to provide bigger premises, but restrict the use of schools.

“We tend to use quite a few schools in Lincoln and across the county as well,” he said.

“[There’s an] issue in terms of trying not to impact education any further than it’s already been impacted this year, so in Lincoln, we’ve had to be quite innovative.”

For instance, the Ian Shaman showroom, on Boultham Park, along with other local businesses will play their part in the election this year.

Postal votes are starting to arrive now as well, and so far, Mr Watts said there had been an increase but not in the numbers they had expected yet.