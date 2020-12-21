Thousands of elderly and vulnerable people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by GP services in Lincolnshire since the rollout of the jab.

Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice says more than 2,000 people had also taken place in the south of the county.

Lincolnshire is one of more than 100 parts of the country that are taking delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, but NHS England refuse to specify how many vaccines were administered in our region so far.

The Lincolnshire Resilience Forum urges people to wait for an appointment.

Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice said on social media: “Our practice in collaboration with the 16 other local practices surrounding Grantham and Sleaford have together administered approximately 2,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to patients shared equally by capitation amongst the patients of these practices.”

Of those 2,000, 150 were patients at Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice.

They added: “As a practice we are overjoyed to be involved in vaccinating patients across all local practices against this horrible virus.

“We have had amazing support from local volunteers who have given their time to assist patients with this process and have committed practice resources to ensure we are sharing this workload locally on a fair basis.”

Martin Fahy, director of nursing and quality, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “There are also logistical challenges but general practice has an excellent track record of delivering mass vaccination programmes, and we want to use this experience to help protect people from COVID-19 and start getting life back to normal again.”

Dr Dave Baker, Grantham GP and South West Lincolnshire locality lead, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, added: “This is a huge national effort to protect our patients against the virus and I would urge the public to come forward when they are called up for the vaccine.”

Patients will be contacted and invited for vaccination so do not need to enquire at their practice.