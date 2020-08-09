Thousands of pounds have been raised through crowdfunding to help support a community volunteer group.

Grantham BHive, which has been set up by Elloe C.I.C, a trading subsidiary of the South Lincs Blind Society, needed more than £17,000 to continue to support and deliver essential supplies to the vulnerable during lockdown.

They launched a campaign in May to raise the funds through South Kesteven District Council’s CrowdfundSK programme, launched in partnership with crowdfunding platform Spacehive to help community-led ideas become a reality.

Bhive volunteers will be able to respond to the vulnerable in society. (33591962)

SKDC backed the BHive Covid-19 Grantham Volunteer Responders project campaign, pledging £8,808 towards its target of £17,000, but members of the public had until Friday to raise the remaining funds.

The funds will be used to continue to support vulnerable people in society as lockdown is eased.

Susan Swinburn, chief executive of South Lincolnshire Blind Society, helped to launch the initiative and is delighted to have reached the target.

She said: “It took three months to raise the funds during what has been tremendously difficult times for people. The target was met at the very last minute on the final day.

“It’s great that we had the support from the councillors at SKDC and K2 Federation of GP practices. They have been right behind us as we have been carrying on business as usual for blind and partially sighted people with the added work of shopping, collecting prescriptions and providing dedicated emotional support for our vulnerable people in the local community.

“The new volunteers who have been helping us have been absolutely marvellous and none of this could have been completed without them.

“The BHive community hub will be providing specialist support for people who have experienced mild to moderate anxiety and depression.

“We will be working with a wide range of voluntary and community providers to ensure that services are accessible in a comfortable environment.

“We would like to say a massive thank youto our volunteers, local councillors, K2 federation and all the individuals that pledged their support. We are extremely grateful.

“We are now planning some free specialist training sessions for anyone who would like to come and join our volunteers to support local people who may have experienced anxiety or depression.”

SKDC cabinet member for communities, Coun Annie Mason, sits on SKDC’s pledge panel.

She said: “It is great news that so many pledges have been made to enable BHive to reach its target for the programme to continue to support the most vulnerable in society.

“SKDC pledged £8,008 for BHive’s Covid-19 Grantham Volunteer Responders project and we were pleased to be able to help.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and would like to know more about the training, contact Susan on 01476 692775 or email susans@blind-society.org.uk

