Thousands watch Grantham shopping documentary

A documentary about this history of shopping, how it has evolved and what the future holds for Grantham has attracted thousands of views.

Made by Jospeph Mitchell (pictured), a HNC Media product student, the documentary is a joint effort between Grantham College and the town museum as part of the museum’s ‘Grantham Goes Shopping’ exhibition. It has been viewed on Facebook more than 2,000 times and is on show in the museum every ten minutes.

Museum project director David Burling said:“This excellent piece by Joseph really explores what shopping was like and brings to life the history with interviews from local people. I am very impressed with Jospeph’s work and I feel he has a very bright future ahead of him.”

Grantham College marketing manager Jaz Abeysekera said it was great to see its students work closely with local businesses. She thanked the museum for its support for Joseph and the praise it gave to him.