Three charged over ramraids on Feltwell and Long Bennington shops

Two men and a teenager have been charged in connection with ramraids on four shops, including sites in West Norfolk and South Lincolnshire.

Three arrests were made following a break-in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday – just 24 hours after a raid on the One Stop shop in Feltwell.

Detectives have now announced that three people have been charged in connection over the Feltwell incident, a break-in at the Co-op branch in Long Bennington on March 20 and two other incidents at Co-op stores in Cambridgeshire.

Charlie Oakley, 25, of Shefford, near Bedford, Tony Smith, 18, of Willingham, near Cambridge, and a 16-year-old boy from Market Harborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

They remain in custody ahead of a forthcoming court hearing.