Updated: Roads are now clear.

A two-vehicle crash has closed a busy Grantham road connecting the town to the A1.

The collision, on Spittlegate Level, happened just before 2.30pm and has led to queues of traffic.

Three collisions in the Grantham area show the impact on roads. Image: AA (48283555)

It comes as traffic is also queuing on the A52 near Barrowby following an accident, while a third collision, this time on the A1 near the A607 Harlaxton turn-off, has closed a southbound lane. The exit slip road on to the A607 is also closed.