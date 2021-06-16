Roads clear after three collisions on the A1, A52 and Spittlegate Level at Grantham
Published: 16:08, 16 June 2021
| Updated: 18:21, 16 June 2021
Updated: Roads are now clear.
A two-vehicle crash has closed a busy Grantham road connecting the town to the A1.
The collision, on Spittlegate Level, happened just before 2.30pm and has led to queues of traffic.
It comes as traffic is also queuing on the A52 near Barrowby following an accident, while a third collision, this time on the A1 near the A607 Harlaxton turn-off, has closed a southbound lane. The exit slip road on to the A607 is also closed.