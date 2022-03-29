A three-day celebration will take place in Wyndham Park to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Grantham charity Lincolnshire Fire Aid is organising the event which will feature an oasis tribute band, a fun fair and a street party, all taking place in the park from June 3 to 5.

The Queen's Jubilee Gala will also feature vintage vehicles, charity and trade stalls, dance displays, a disco and a licensed bar.

Ohasis will perform at the Jubilee Gala in Wyndham Park. (55741400)

On the evening of Friday, June 3, there will be live entertainment from Spirit of the 60s and on Saturday, June 4, Oasis tribute band Ohasis will perform in the big marquee.

The street party will take place on the bottom field where 400 tables and chairs will be laid out.

Tickets for Spirit of the 60s cost £5 and Ohasis tickets are £10.

To set up a trade or charity stall call Jeff on 07729 512343. For tickets to the live music shows call Jeff or the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158.

For details go to https://lincolnshirefireaid.co.uk/jubilee-gala