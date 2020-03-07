A three-day festival bringing music to a unique venue will take place this summer at Belvoir Castle.

The festival will bring together leading names from the worlds of architecture, music and design with music on four stages.

Kingdom, which takes place at Belvoir Castle from July 24 to 26, has announced its full music line-up.

The Kingdom Festival at Belvoir Castle.

Music lovers can experience sound on multiple different levels over at Spiritland which is involved in its first music festival. Teaming up with the critically acclaimed architects behind the Pavilion at Dulwich Picture Gallery, IF_DO, the venue will host Beautiful Swimmers, Heidi Lawden b2b Lovefingers and Maurice Fulton alongside Spiritland residents. Spiritland will also play host to a series of talks and workshops, to be announced soon.

Paul Noble, co-founder and artistic director of Spiritland, said: “We’re excited about taking Spiritland out of our venues and into the wild for our first festival collaboration. The Kingdom ethos of building entirely unique venues to experience music spoke to us, as did the work of IF_DO. We’ve been creating multi-use venues for a few years now - spaces that transform between bars, restaurants, nightclubs and listening rooms, with particular attention paid to sound and lighting. We can’t wait to take this approach out into the green fields of Belvoir Castle.”

Sounds from all corners of the world will roll over the landscape at the Hilltop Stage, designed and curated by Turner-Prize winning public space architects Assemble and South-London’s Rhythm Section. Bradley Zero is joined by Auntie Flo, Awesome Tapes from Africa, CC:DISCO! and Shanti Celeste.

CC Disco

UK techno mainstay Daniel Avery, meanwhile, teams up with Heleen Blanken, resident visual artist of legendary Netherlands club Trouw, to create an audio-visual experience exploring the darker sides of nature in the Forest. Beat-heavyweights Peach, Midland, Prosumer, Yu Su, Gerd Janson and more will also take part.

Hackney’s Total Refreshment Centre partners with Kingdom’s resident design team to build The Valley - a home outsideLondon for the city’s thriving jazz, soul and funk scene. Nightmares On Wax will headline performing their Smokers Delight album in full, witha 14-piece orchestra, in celebration of the record’s 25th anniversary.

Other live additions come in the form of solo sessions from singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Jordan Rakei, Ezra Collective’s Joe-Armon Jones, rising talent Emma-Jean Thackray and ethnomusicologist/artist Nabihah Iqbal.

Kingdom

The line-up will be complemented with a series of unique dining experiences, as well as an extensive talks programme, to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets are now on general release at www.thisiskingdom.co.uk

Belvoir Castle will host the Kingdom festival.

