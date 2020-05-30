Home   News   Article

Three family tennis memberships at Grantham Tennis Club to win

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:30, 30 May 2020
To celebrate re-opening its courts and the club’s sixth birthday on Sunday, Grantham Tennis Club is giving the chance for three lucky families to win a year’s family tennis membership.

The club is also offering a discounted June family tennis membership for £25.

Tennis was declared a ‘safe sport’ by the Government on May 13. Grantham Tennis Club re-opened for outdoor tennis the following day with strict guidelines to make playing tennis safe.

