Three family tennis memberships at Grantham Tennis Club to win
Published: 15:30, 30 May 2020
| Updated: 15:31, 30 May 2020
To celebrate re-opening its courts and the club’s sixth birthday on Sunday, Grantham Tennis Club is giving the chance for three lucky families to win a year’s family tennis membership.
The club is also offering a discounted June family tennis membership for £25.
Tennis was declared a ‘safe sport’ by the Government on May 13. Grantham Tennis Club re-opened for outdoor tennis the following day with strict guidelines to make playing tennis safe.
