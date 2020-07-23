Three fire crews attend blaze at Grantham property
Published: 09:12, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 09:13, 23 July 2020
Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a property in Grantham yesterday.
Crews from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen attended the scene on Harrowby Road, Grantham, shortly after 11am.
There was severe fire damage to some cooking equipment and severe smoke damage to the kitchen and dining room.
