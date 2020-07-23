Home   News   Article

Three fire crews attend blaze at Grantham property

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:12, 23 July 2020
 | Updated: 09:13, 23 July 2020

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a property in Grantham yesterday.

Crews from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen attended the scene on Harrowby Road, Grantham, shortly after 11am.

There was severe fire damage to some cooking equipment and severe smoke damage to the kitchen and dining room.

Read more
FireGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE