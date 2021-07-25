Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Three fire crews called to building near Grantham after powder from discharged fire extinguisher mistaken for smoke

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:50, 25 July 2021
 | Updated: 11:51, 25 July 2021

Fire crews attended a building in Billingborough last night (Saturday) after smoke was seen rising in the area.

The incident was a false alarm after it was discovered powder from a discharged fire extinguisher was mistaken for smoke.

Crews from Billingborough, Grantham and Donington attended the incident.

Fire crews attended an incident in Billingborough which was a false alarm. (49546561)
Fire crews attended an incident in Billingborough which was a false alarm. (49546561)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that the crews were "mobilised to reports of smoke issuing from a building on Station Road, Billingborough. This was a false alarm; powder from a discharged fire extinguisher was mistaken for smoke - no fire situation."

Fire Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE