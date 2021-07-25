Fire crews attended a building in Billingborough last night (Saturday) after smoke was seen rising in the area.

The incident was a false alarm after it was discovered powder from a discharged fire extinguisher was mistaken for smoke.

Crews from Billingborough, Grantham and Donington attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that the crews were "mobilised to reports of smoke issuing from a building on Station Road, Billingborough. This was a false alarm; powder from a discharged fire extinguisher was mistaken for smoke - no fire situation."