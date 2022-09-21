Three-generation Grantham family queued 14 hours to visit the Queen lying in state
Published: 12:00, 21 September 2022
Three generations of a Grantham family queued for 14 hours to visit the Queen lying in state last week.
Karen Burton, alongside her parents Sue and Roland, her husband Craig and their three daughters Grace, 13, Emily, 10, and Charlotte, six, travelled to London on Friday.
The family started queueing up at Southwark Park at 8.30am and didn't get into Westminster Hall until 10.30pm.