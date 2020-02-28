A family spanning three generations were crowned winners of ‘Lincolnshire’s best inter-generational charity talent show,’ at the weekend.

Lee Evans, who lives in Ancaster, his mum Pauline Evans, 75, and nine-year-old daughter Lilly Evans, were awarded first place at the grand final of ‘Age on the Stage’, at the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, on Saturday night, for performing their own twist on classic song ‘Lost Boys’ by Ruth B.

The family trio, dubbed 3G, were one of 10 acts to perform at the event to raise awareness and much needed funds for Age UK Lincoln & South Lincolnshire.

Pauline, Lee and Lilly were crowned winners. (30047615)

The charity supports over 4,000 older people each week andhelp older people reconnect with society, remain independent and love later life.

Lee, one third of 3G, said: “We performed a song that I wrote for my daughter after her mum and I split up five years ago. It was a cover version of Ruth B’s Lost Boy.

“It was an incredible opportunity for me to be able to perform on a stage with two of the most important people in my world and it was for an incredible cause, Age UK. We feel absolutely over the moon and truly honoured to have won especially as we were up against some tough competition.”

In-Voice,a ladies singing group based in Grantham, also made it through to perform at the final on Saturday and were given the honour of opening the show. They performed ‘Song of Hope’ and ‘Nail that Melody’, both of which had been written by their leader Jenny Walker.

Jenny said: “We really enjoyed taking part, and the audience was clearly engaged with our ‘up-beat’ feel, clapping along and giving us a warm applause. We didn’t win but what a lineup to have to choose from. We did a personal best and I’m so proud of our performance. I couldn’t do it without this truly wonderful group of ladies, with their enthusiasm, skill and sense of humour.”

In-Voice performed the opening number at the talent show. (30229185)

The event was hosted by CBBC’s Chris Johnson and judged by guest stars including presenter Jason Bradburyfrom ‘The Gadget Show’, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Gracy Bijoux, West End leading lady of Mamma Mia, Georgia Louise and BBC Look North presenter Peter Levy.

Host Chris Johnson added: “3G encapsulated what the competition is all about.”

‘Age on the Stage’ will be returning next year.

You can enter with any act or talent, but there must be at least two people and they must be at least 15 years apart in age.

To find out more or to register, email: fundraisingandmarketing@ageuklsl.org.uk