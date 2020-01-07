Home   News   Article

Three Grantham children’s play areas to temporarily close

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:48, 07 January 2020
 | Updated: 11:50, 07 January 2020

Three children's play areas in Grantham will be temporarily closed from today (Tuesday)

Wyndham toddler play area, Princess Drive play area and Hornsby Road play area will be shut for refurbishment with the closure expected to take several days (weather permitting)

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) apologised for any inconvenience.

Wyndham toddler play area. Photo: Gerald Wright (26143084)
Wyndham toddler play area. Photo: Gerald Wright (26143084)
Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE