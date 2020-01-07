Three Grantham children’s play areas to temporarily close

Three children's play areas in Grantham will be temporarily closed from today (Tuesday)

Wyndham toddler play area, Princess Drive play area and Hornsby Road play area will be shut for refurbishment with the closure expected to take several days (weather permitting)

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) apologised for any inconvenience.

Wyndham toddler play area. Photo: Gerald Wright (26143084)

