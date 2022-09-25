Three homes have been put up for sale in the small village of Aisby near Grantham for between £1 million and £2 million.

The most expensive of these homes is a five-bedroom detached property with a sale price of £1,850,000.

The house is a state of the art, fully-glazed freehold 2004 German Huf Haus of post and beam construction, set over three levels.

An aerial view of the Huf Haus in Aisby. Photo: Fine and Country Lincolnshire and Grantham (59540826)

The house has stunning views from every room over landscaped gardens and paddocks covering an area of 12 acres.

It is approached through electric gates along a winding drive.

The property's five bedrooms are split across the basement and top level, two with ensuite. The house also has a sauna, gym, two office/study areas, an open plan kitchen, dining room and drawing room.

Inside the Huf Haus in Aisby. Photo: Fine and Country Lincolnshire and Grantham (59540824)

The land is divided into eight paddocks, all fenced with a water supply. The barn could easily be converted for use as stables. One field has been seeded as a wildflower meadow. A large potting shed, kitchen garden and composting area can be found in the grounds.

The car port near the entrance to the house holds two cars with electric points for charging hybrid vehicles, alongside a garage with an automatic door.

The property is marketed by Fine and Country Lincolnshire and Grantham.

Nightingale House in Aisby is also on the market with a price tag of £1,250,000.

The five-bed detached house is set in expansive gardens with country views.

The property was built in the 1990s with spacious interiors over two floors.

Nightingale House in Aisby. Photo; Savills Lincoln Town (59542362)

The interiors feature American red oak flooring in the ground floor reception rooms, entrance hall and kitchen. The ground floor also features a conservatory, study and cloakroom WC.

Upstairs the bedrooms are arranged around a galleried landing, consisting of a principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite bath/shower room, a further bedroom with en suite, two double bedrooms and a family shower room. There is an annexe with a bedroom and sitting area. The first floor features a cinema/games room and further accommodation/study space.

The property is approached via a sweeping gravel driveway with ample parking and access to a double garage. To the rear there is a separate area of manicured lawn next to open countryside.

A large terrace with ornamental pond provides a further outdoor entertaining/dining area with a variety of well-established trees including an impressive weeping willow.

The property is marketed by Savills - Lincoln Town

The third property is also on the market for £1,250,000.

The five-bed detached house on plot 1, The Archery, Nightingale Lane, is a substantial newly constructed stone house with a triple bay oak-framed garage with two open bays.

There is plenty of parking space and a triple bay garage at the new house in The Archery, Aisby. Photo: Savills - Lincoln Town (59542852)

The accommodation will comprise a grand entrance hall with limestone floor and galleried landing, WC and access to all the principal reception rooms including the kitchen breakfast room with limestone floors and hand built kitchen. There is a double aspect living room with brick and stone fireplace, and working chimney, dining room and snug with bifold doors to the garden.

The first floor has an open galleried landing, principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, an en suite shower room, guest bedroom with en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The house has a gated driveway with lawns and to the rear of the property is a large south-facing garden.

The rear of the new property in The Archery, Aisby. Photo: Savills - Lincoln Town (59542850)

The property is marketed by Savills - Lincoln Town.