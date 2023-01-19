Three hundred jobs are reported to be at risk at an online car retailer.

The Cazoo preparation centre, based at the Roseland Business Park in Long Bennington, is reported to be in danger of closing down.

The Journal understands that staff were told yesterday (Wednesday) that the car retailer was proposing to shut down the site.

An aerial view shot of the Roseland Business Park where the Cazoo site is based. Photo: Google Maps (61957113)

A spokesperson for Cazoo said: "We have not made any decisions at this point however yesterday we have announced that we will be starting a consultation process with the team at Long Bennington."

The company also announced yesterday its founder and executive chairman Alex Chesterman would be stepping down as chief executive of the business.

This is after it was revealed the company experienced a 97 per cent drop in value.