Three hurt in Grantham road collision
Published: 10:14, 11 June 2022
| Updated: 10:14, 11 June 2022
Three people were hurt following a collision between two vehicles in Grantham last night.
The incident happened on the A1 at 11pm.
Two fire crews from Grantham attended the scene and used small tools to make the vehicles safe.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the crews provided care to three casualties before handing them over to ambulance staff.
The extent of their injuries is not known.