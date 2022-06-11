Three people were hurt following a collision between two vehicles in Grantham last night.

The incident happened on the A1 at 11pm.

Two fire crews from Grantham attended the scene and used small tools to make the vehicles safe.

Fire crews attended a collision in wich three people were hurt. (57253938)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the crews provided care to three casualties before handing them over to ambulance staff.

The extent of their injuries is not known.