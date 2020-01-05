Three local eateries 'among best in country' according to national guide

Three local eateries have been named among the best in the UK by Harden’s Best Restaurants Guide 2020.

According to the guide, Langar Hall in Langer, The Brownlow Arms in Hough-on-the-Hill and Harry’s Place in Great Gonerby are the best of the best – among the top places to eat in the UK. The list has been compiled by online restaurant guide Harden’s, based on 50,000 reports from a survey of 7,500 diners.

Harry’s Place scored five out of five for food and was named a ‘top scoring restaurant’.