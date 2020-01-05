Home   News   Article

Three local eateries 'among best in country' according to national guide

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:15, 05 January 2020

Three local eateries have been named among the best in the UK by Harden’s Best Restaurants Guide 2020.

According to the guide, Langar Hall in Langer, The Brownlow Arms in Hough-on-the-Hill and Harry’s Place in Great Gonerby are the best of the best – among the top places to eat in the UK. The list has been compiled by online restaurant guide Harden’s, based on 50,000 reports from a survey of 7,500 diners.

Harry’s Place scored five out of five for food and was named a ‘top scoring restaurant’.

Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE