Police have made several arrests in connection with the alleged supply of illegal drugs.

Two warrants executed by Lincolnshire Police have resulted in three arrests in Grantham.

On November 2, a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a quantity of suspected class A drugs and cash that were recovered by officers.

Three men have been arrested in connection with two drug raids. Picture: iStock

The man has since been released under investigation and enquiries continue.

A second warrant was executed at a property in Cambridge Street, Grantham, on Thursday (November 10), where police officers seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs during a raid.

Two men, aged 43 and 42, were arrested in connection with this.

They have since been released on police bail.

Neighbourhood Police Sergeant Lee Mayfield said: “Information we receive from the public is vital to us to carry out this kind of work.

“Drugs can destroy communities and they have no place on our streets.

“It remains a priority for us, both here in Grantham and for the force as a whole, to do all we can to make sure that we crack down on them.

“We are grateful to our communities for helping us build up the information and intelligence we need to be able to execute warrants like these.

“Please continue to let us know of drug-related activity in the area where you live so we can take action needed to deal with any offences quickly and effectively.”