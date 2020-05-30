Three men arrested on suspicion of stealing fuel from lorry on A1 near Grantham

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of fuel from a lorry on the A1 near Grantham.

The group, were arrested after the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped by officers on the A1 just south of Great Ponton yesterday.

Sergeant Dan McCormack tweeted: "Following report of 3 males stealing fuel from a lorry on the A1, we attended, located the suspicious vehicle and arrested 3 occupants for theft of fuel."