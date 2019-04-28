Man, 37, seriously injured during incident on Grantham's High Street
Lincolnshire Police say a 37-year-old man sustained 'serious injuries' at a property near the Nationwide Building Society on High Street in Grantham on Friday afternoon.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident but have been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for information.
They are asking:
•"Do you have CCTV that covers this area, or Elmer Street South? We would like a copy if possible, covering the period between 11am and 10pm on 26/04/19.
•Did you see or hear anything unusual in this area on that afternoon, including anyone with unexplained injuries?
•Were you driving in the area of Nationwide on the High Street, or on Elmer Street South, on the afternoon of 26/04/19? Please let us know if you have any dash cam footage or if you saw anything unusual."
Following the arrest of the three men, Lincolnshire Police issued a statement saying "officers are keeping an open mind about what has happened."
Two of the men were described as in their 40's and the other is in his 50's.
People are asked to ring 101 and quoting Incident 490 of 26/04/19.
