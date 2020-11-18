Three people from South Kesteven have died within 24 hours from coronavirus according to the latest Public Health England figures.

Released last night (Tuesday, November 17), the figures show the number of deaths in South Kesteven had risen to 65, from 62 the previous day.

These figures reflect the number of people who died within 28 days of having had a positive Covid-19 test and are across the whole of the pandemic.

Covid-19

It comes as the number of people having a positive Covid-19 test also rose - up by 40 to 1,906 in South Kesteven since the pandemic began.

In the last seven days, there have been 332 cases in South Kesteven, a rate of 233.1 in 100,000 people.