Three more deaths from coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire hospitals as cases increase by more than 350

An increase of 353 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Lincolnshire yesterday (Monday).

An additional four deaths were registered in Lincolnshire while NHS England reported three deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Nationally, health services have reported being under pressure due to increased patient numbers. With ambulance services reporting almost as many calls on Boxing Day as at the height of the first wave.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (43726841)

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust currently has 194 patients with Covid-19.

Chief operating officer Simon Evans said: “Although overall we have seen slightly reduced pressure across the trust over the Christmas period, in common with other hospitals both regionally and nationally we have had large numbers of ambulance attendances in recent days.”

Nationally, cases rose by 41,385 — the highest since the pandemic began — to 2,329,730, while deaths rose by 357 to 71,109.

Earlier on Monday, the government also announced that school children preparing for exams, or of primary school age, will return to class next week but not all school age children will go back.