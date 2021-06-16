Three more people arrested in Grantham after suspected knife attack

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the serious assault in Thames Road in Grantham yesterday which is believed to have been a knife attack.

The arrests were made following a police investigation involving specialist armed response officers, investigators, search teams and response officers over the past 36 hours.

Two women aged 31 and 40, and a 27-year-old man remain in police custody, and a fourth suspect arrested yesterday (June 15) has been released on police bail.

Police are investigating an incident in Thames Road. (48207699)

A man suffered what is believed to have been a knife wound in the incident in the early hours of Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police says the investigation included an increase in specialist police officers in the Bridge End Road area of the town today in the search for their suspect.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance. If anyone has any further information, please contact us via 101 quoting incident 41 of 15th June."