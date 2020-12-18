A waste recycling company and three people have been charged following the death of two men at a food waste recycling plant in December 2016.

The charges follow the deaths of Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, following an incident at Church Farm Buildings, Main Street, Normanton, Bottesford, on 22 December 2016.

Greenfeeds Ltd has been charged with two counts of corporate manslaughter and is also charged with failing to discharge a duty under sections 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974 in that Greenfeeds Ltd being an employer within the meaning of the Act failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of its employees.

Ian Leivers, 57, of Fosse Road, Newark, is charged, as a director of Greenfeeds Ltd, with a breach of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 by virtue of section 37(1) in that the offence by the company was committed with his consent, connivance or attributable to his neglect.

Gillian Leivers, 58, of Fosse Road, Newark, is charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter. She is also charged with a breach of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974 by virtue of section 37(1) in that the offence by the company was committed with her consent, connivance or attributable to her neglect.

Stewart Brown, 67, of Forest Road, Mansfield, is charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter. He is also charged under section 7(a) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974 in that being an employee at work, he failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of others, who might be affected by his acts or omissions at work.

The case is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today (18 December)