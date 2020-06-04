Home   News   Article

Three Grantham people arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs

By Graham Newton
Published: 16:19, 04 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:20, 04 June 2020

Police arrested three people this afternoon on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

The arrests took place in Gonerby Road, Gonerby Hill Foot.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We stopped a vehicle outside the grocery store, Gonerby Hill Foot. A 26-year-old woman and two men, aged 38 and 39, all from Grantham, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug."

